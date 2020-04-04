JRM investigates photos of sailors at beach but states they are not from USS Theodore Roosevelt

Military officials said the service members in the photos circulating on social media are not from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

In a Facebook post responding to questions from the community and local media, Joint Region Marinas noted the sailors aren’t assigned to any of the Roosevelt’s embarked units.

“Although the image with groups of people standing near beach chairs was taken Saturday, March 21, we have confirmed that a number of persons pictured seated and standing in the water near the beach are active-duty Sailors completing a rotational deployment to Guam,” officials stated. “Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. John Menoni has spoken with the Sailors' chain of command, who will conduct all investigative and corrective actions.”

The statement also notes that local military installations are on an elevated risk level of Health Protection Condition C.

The HPCON C level, along with the governor's executive order on social gatherings means “all service members on Guam are required to restrict unit and social group activities, including at public beaches and parks, and to implement social distancing.”

On March 30, Joint Region Marianas, Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam set HPCON C, in accordance with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command directive. That determination formalized many of the COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures that Guam-based military installations have already put into place over the preceding weeks, according to JRM.

HPCON C is defined as an elevated risk of sustained community transmission. People have been infected with the virus, but how or where they became infected may not be known, and the spread is ongoing, JRM officials noted on March 30.