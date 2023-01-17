The island community is invited to a cultural open house hosted by Joint Region Marianas on Thursday evening. The new Guam Cultural Repository is located by the University of Guam campus in Mangilao. The open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19, according to a release from JRM.

The Cultural Resources Open House is an opportunity for the public to review the status of, and learn more about, cultural resources preservation and management in support of the Marine Corps relocation to Guam.

“We take our responsibility to the preservation of cultural resources seriously,” said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, JRM commander. “We are excited about the opportunity to share information and engage in productive dialogue with our community partners and members of the public.”

In consultation with the government of Guam, the event is being held in response to community interest in learning more about Department of Defense efforts to preserve cultural resources on island.