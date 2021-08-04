JRM: Masks now mandatory on military bases

Masks are now required on military bases and facilities in Guam.

Last week, local military officials said masks weren't required on Guam bases because Commander Navy Installations Command hadn't designated the island as a high-community transmission area.

On Wednesday, however, Joint Region Marianas updated its mask policy following an increase in COVID-19 positive cases among military members, concurrent with an increased operational tempo and influx of temporarily assigned personnel.

About 56 new positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed over the span of two weeks, Guam health officials noted on Thursday as they called for masks to be mandated on Guam, both on and off base.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has maintained the mandatory mask policy for Guam's civilian population.

Military policy

All personnel on DoD installations are now required to wear a face covering in congregate settings, whether indoor or outdoor and regardless of vaccination or immunization, according to the JRM press release.

The policy applies to all military personnel stationed, assigned to temporary duty, or assigned to a visiting unit temporarily located on Guam, and to civilian dependents, contractors, and DoD civilian employees and visitors, the release states.

In addition, DoD personnel on temporary duty in Guam, or assigned to units visiting Guam, are restricted from leaving DoD installations or their assigned place of lodging except as required to conduct their official duties or for transit between DoD facilities and their assigned place of lodging.

If their unit or higher authority have not implemented additional guidance, visiting DoD personnel shall be exempt from restriction on installation if they meet the following requirements:

• Are at least 14 days post-completion of COVID-19 vaccination(s) with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized vaccine and meet the requirements for documentation prescribed by cognizant public health authorities; or

• Are fully recovered from a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection within the previous 90 days and are asymptomatic; or

• Have completed any required period of quarantine.

Masks aren’t required during physical training activity where appropriate COVID-19 mitigation measures can be implemented.

U.S. Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base retain primary responsibility for the management of declared public health emergencies onboard their installations. DoD installation commanders retain discretion to implement more restrictive policies in line with preserving public health or operational necessity.

JRM will continue to take prudent measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and will vigorously assess our COVID-19 policies to ensure we are protecting our personnel and the local community while maintaining mission readiness, the press release states.