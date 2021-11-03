Military officials in Guam have confirmed that they do not have any plans in place to host Afghanistan refugees on the air force base in Yigo at this time.

"There is no plan to host Afghanistan evacuees at Andersen Air Force Base at this time," says Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander Joint Region Marianas. "The Department of State and DoD are working together to provide the right resources and capabilities for all Afghanistan refugees and will provide updates as information and sourcing solutions are identified."

The response from the commander comes after retired U.S. Navy Special Warfare Intelligence Chief Glenn Pangelinan announced that he is on island on a fact-finding mission to find out how Guam can become a place of refuge for thousands of Afghan allies and their families waiting to be evacuated since the Taliban's takeover.

Pangelinan, who was born and raised in Guam, is assisting Task Force Pineapple, a task force set up by a volunteer group of U.S. veterans.

The plan follows threats made against commandos, female athletes and those in the LGBT community in Afghanistan. He said their plan could result in 22,000 Afghans being brought through Guam and possibly off base.

Pangelinan told The Post he intends to meet with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero this week to further discuss the issue.

Adelup has not yet confirmed a meeting with Pangelinan.