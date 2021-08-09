JRM requests increase in shore patrols to enforce mask rules

Amid a spike in visiting service members, including from foreign countries, Guam's military command is asking units affording shore leave to re-emphasize local requirements to wear masks in public.

Until recently, the island's military bases had suspended mandates for vaccinated residents to wear masks on installations like Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base. That rule was reinstated following a surge in COVID-19 cases, and a rise in GovGuam's COVID Area Risk score for the island.

Three employees from three separate hotels in Tumon confirmed for The Guam Daily Post that they have seen military customers not wear masks when they're in public spaces like lobbies and outdoor waiting areas. While most have complied when asked to put on a mask without incident, they said some have expressed their displeasure with the request. The workers asked to speak on the condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized by their companies to give comments to media.

Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Koenig, public affairs officer for Joint Region Marianas, said the command has reached out to visiting units to reinforce both Department of Defense and local government pandemic regulations. Members of these respective groups monitor for compliance, commonly known as shore patrol, she said.

"For units visiting Guam, each command is responsible for ensuring their personnel are compliant with local COVID-19 mitigation policy, to include the mask mandate when out in town. There are assigned shore-duty personnel tasked with patrolling public areas and immediately correcting and subsequently reporting violations up their chain of command," Keonig stated. "Joint Region Marianas has requested that tenant and visiting commanders re-emphasize the requirement and augment shore-patrol as required to ensure military members are complying with both local and DOD policy, respectively."

Not complying with mask mandates amounts to disobeying an order from one's flag officer, so violations can result in disciplinary actions for the service member. Reporting these violations are not straight forward, however as JRM has no direct command authority for many of the visiting units.

Koenig said officials were attempting to utilize the local government's 311 hotline, but was told the service has been scaled down.

"In the event that a concerned citizen witnesses a violation we encourage them to take immediate action. If they are uncomfortable approaching the person or group directly, we encourage them to report it to the establishment they are occupying," she said. "Per GovGuam's Public Health order, local businesses are required to enforce local regulations within their establishment or they are subject to fines. We must continue to work together as a community to eradicate COVID-19 in order to keep all personnel on Guam safe and healthy."