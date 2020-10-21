JRM restricts personnel from Southern restaurant

Joint Region Marianas has declared McKraut's Restaurant and Beer Garden temporarily off limits to U.S. military personnel.

The JRM restriction follows a similar restriction by the Guam National Guard.

McKraut's owner Ludwig "Lutz" Uhmeyer said they recently were visited by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which gave them an A rating after a sanitation inspection. Uhmeyer confirmed he has submitted the required documents necessary to show they are in compliance with pandemic public health requirements, including signs reminding patrons to wear masks.

"We'll comply," Uhmeyer said, adding he's not overly concerned about the restrictions and will focus on providing food and beverages according to public health guidance.

According to the JRM press release, the command was made aware the restaurant was cited several times for failure to comply with COVID-19 measures under Executive Order No. 2020-34.

"Guam remains in a declared public health emergency, and the COVID-19 pandemic poses a distinct risk to the military mission throughout the Joint Region Marianas area of operations," Rear Adm. John Menoni stated in a memo.

"In light of this establishment's repeated citations for creating undesirable public health conditions, which are unsafe and may adversely affect the health and well-being of military personnel and their families, McKraut's is temporarily off-limits for military personnel pending further determination by the next Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board."

McKraut's restaurant owner said DPHSS has since given them an A rating for following public health guidance.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to JRM to ask if this will have an impact on their restriction. The response was a reiteration of the latest memo and press release.

"Guam remains in a declared public health emergency and JRM is committed to doing our part to protect public health, prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and preserve DOD mission readiness, including lawfully restricting access to establishments creating unsafe or undesirable conditions for service members," the JRM press release stated.

JRM officials also state that "if any local establishment is found to be operating in unsafe conditions, including noncompliance with public health orders or other applicable laws, JRM will not hesitate to implement Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board processes to determine if an establishment merits being declared off-limits on a temporary or permanent basis."

The JRM AFDCB is a joint board comprising local installation and service commanders, which convenes quarterly per Department of Defense regulations to advise and make recommendations on matters concerning the elimination of conditions that adversely affect the health, safety, welfare, morale and discipline of the armed forces, the JRM press release stated.

"If a service member is suspected of entering an establishment declared to be off-limits, or violating Health Protection Condition (HPCON) B, Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR) 1 or other local health protection orders, whether on or off base, we will investigate," the JRM stated. "Service members determined to be in violation of these directives may be held accountable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and applicable regulations."

National Guard

DPHSS cited the Malojloj restaurant for allowing people in the restaurant without masks, among other violations of public health policies.

Guam National Guard spokesman Mark Scott said this will likely not have an impact on the restriction.

"It was never about the cleanliness of the facility. It was always about protecting our people and their families. If McKraut's or other establishments continue to violate the governor's executive orders and risk placing our Guardsmen and Guardswomen in harm's way, we will continue to avoid them," he stated.

"We've been charged with helping fight this pandemic, and we owe it to the people to stay part of the solution. Not become part of the problem."