JRM to get new commander this month

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, who for the past two years has served as commander of Joint Region Marianas, will soon be handing the reins to Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, who will officially take command June 21.

"It's really been amazing how quickly the two years has gone by," Nicholson said. "I came in during COVID, so that was one kind of perspective, and (I'm) leaving now in Mawar recovery."

Local reporters were invited to a meet-and-greet session Wednesday with Huffman.

"I have very much appreciated the inafa'maolek spirit and working together with the people of, not only Guam, but the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau ... in advancing a number of different things over the last two years," Nicholson said.

Huffman said Wednesday that he'd been on island for only a short time and while he arrives during a challenging moment for Guam, the incoming commander said he's incredibly impressed by "the resilience of the people" and how "everybody has really come together as a family."

"That's what I've seen. I've only been on island for a few days, and that's what immediately jumped out at me," Huffman said. "My wife and I are very excited to be here. (I'm) looking forward to working with everybody here for the next few years and getting to continue all the great work that has been done throughout the region by Adm. Nicholson and his entire team here."

Huffman is reporting to Guam after serving as the commander of Carrier Strike Group 12 in Norfolk, Virginia. While he arrived only a few days ago, Huffman previously has visited Guam on numerous assignments.

Huffman graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1989. He earned his master's degree in history from the University of Maryland in 1989, and a master's in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee in 2000.

Huffman has undergone various sea and shore duty flying assignments, according to his official biography.

"He has logged over 2,900 flight hours in 28 different aircraft types and accumulated over 750 arrested landings," the biography stated.