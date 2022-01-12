Juan Mendiola gets 25 years for manslaughter: ‘I was just defending myself’

The man convicted of killing 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. at an apartment building in Mongmong in May 2020 was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Juan Faisao Mendiola, 58, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

“I would like to say that I am very sorry to the people of Guam. I am sorry to Ms. Rios and to your honor,” said Mendiola. “I will continue my praying for the Rios family and my family. Your honor, I surrender myself to the Lord and I promise my family and the people of Guam that I will never do any drugs, alcohol, or touch any guns. I will continue my life helping people out. I was just defending myself that day.”

A jury had found Mendiola guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault, along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The court vacated the aggravated assault charge at the request of defense attorney Joseph Razzano.

The defense called Mendiola’s daughter to the witness stand where she asked the judge to show her father mercy.

“When I spoke to my dad, I asked him, ‘why did you do that?’ and he told me he just had to defend himself,” said Mendiola’s daughter. “I am asking the judge if, there is a lot of things to ask, but to give him a fair trial, and someday I hope my dad can come home to me. He is a really good dad.”

Mendiola got 15 years for manslaughter and 10 years for the special allegations to run consecutively with credit for the 616 days he already served.

Mendiola will be placed on three years of parole after he serves his time.

It was said in court that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission has since paid the Rios family $2,342.79.

Arguments

Prior to Mendiola hearing his fate, assistant Attorney General Sean Brown asked the court to sentence the defendant to 40 years for his crime.

“We all know that the jury did not think this was a case of murder. They believe it’s manslaughter, which is reckless indifference to the value of human life,” said Brown. “Here we have Mr. Mendiola who an hour before the incident took place went to get a firearm from a friend and brought that back to where the victim was at. He then stayed by the door for who knows how long waiting for the door to be opened. This is not a spur of the moment. This is not a heat of passion type of thing.This was not quick action. This took at least an hour of thinking before it was carried out.”

He told the court that Rios did not get the opportunity to live a full life.

“Mr. Mendiola is remorseful now and sorry for what happened. But if we look at the presentencing report, he still says better him than me,” he said. “Before putting the last bullet into Mr. Rios, what he yelled out was not something like I’m sorry man, let me call police or an ambulance to get some help. Before fleeing and hiding the gun, he yelled out I told you not to f*** with me.”

Mendiola’s attorney said he was disappointed by the judge’s decision, adding that they plan to appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

“The statement better him than me is just simply the statement that he was defending himself. Mr. Mendiola has always maintained that he needed to defend himself in that situation from Mr. Rios who had a 12-inch knife and was coming after him. If he had not taken action, Mr. Rios would’ve killed him,” said Razzano. “There was no planning. In fact, the AG was never able to establish at trial that Mr. Mendiola knew that Mr. Rios was at the apartment when he went to get that gun.”

Razzano said Mendiola is sorry for his actions and asked that his client get the minimum eight-year sentence.

“Since the time he has been in prison, he lost his wife, he has contracted COVID while in the prison, and a sentence for 40 years is a life sentence. There is very little chance Mr. Mendiola will live to be 98 years old, and so having that sentence would be rewarding the government for not being able to prove their case. It’s not what’s right in this case,” he said. “Mr. Mendiola has maintained that the killing was justified and in self-defense. The AG has recognized he has no real serious prior criminal history.”

Shooting

Rios was found shot dead on May 4, 2020, inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong.

An eyewitness testified she was in the bedroom trying to wake her friend when she heard Mendiola and Rios getting into a verbal argument, prosecutors stated.

When she walked out, she saw the victim holding a knife and Mendiola with a gun. Mendiola then fired two shots 23 seconds apart at the victim while saying “I told you not to f*** with me.”

Mendiola claimed that he shot Rios out of self-defense after Rios lunged at him with a knife, Post files state.

Mendiola was later captured by authorities and was arrested along with his wife, Mary Chargualaf Mendiola, who was charged with hindering apprehension. Mary Mendiola has since died.