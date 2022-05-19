A man accused in a Tamuning burglary earlier this year is fit to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Sterling Alika Crisostomo, 45, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, disease, or defect to two counts of burglary and theft of property. He also faces two counts of special allegations for committing a felony while on felony release.

According to Judge Alberto Tolentino’s decision and order, expert clinical psychologist Dr. Juan Rapadas performed Crisostomo’s forensic evaluation. Rapadas concluded the defendant is competent to stand trial.

“Defendant appeared mentally sound throughout the forensic evaluation,” said Dr. Rapadas. “Defendant was basically oriented to person, place, time, and object … and showed good attention and concentration throughout the assessment.”

In February, Crisostomo was arrested after residents reported their home and vehicle in Tamuning had been burglarized, court documents state.

One man told police that Crisostomo allegedly admitted to stealing items from him.

When the man asked him why he did it, Crisostomo allegedly said, “I own all this. You know who I am?”

Crisostomo was on probation at the time of his arrest in connection with two 2020 aggravated assault cases.

Prison records show his criminal history goes back to 2014. At the time, he faced charges of child abuse and criminal sexual conduct, and in 2018 for home invasion.