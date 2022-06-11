The man accused of driving drunk before causing a car crash in Dededo was cleared Friday in the Superior Court of Guam of additional criminal charges filed against him.

Siro Sanamon Retonong, 32, was charged in a separate case with strangulation as a third-degree felony, and family violence and assault as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance May 3 where a woman known to Retonong said he was yelling and calling her names, adding that Retonong had choked and assaulted her in the past, but she never reported it.

Retonong allegedly admitted to police that in April he grabbed the woman by the neck, saying he was only doing to her what the neighbors did when they apparently raped her.

Retonong allegedly told an officer that neighbors were putting the woman under a spell by playing high-pitched sounds through a speaker and speaking a foreign language.

The woman, however, denied ever being raped, documents state.

During a hearing Friday, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan said there was no probable cause to charge the defendant, as the complaint states only that he had allegedly choked the woman, adding that no additional details were included.

Quan dismissed the charges without prejudice.

Crash

Retonong faces charges in a separate case for two counts of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of deadly weapon used in a felony, two counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and driving while impaired, two counts of reckless driving with injuries and criminal mischief as misdemeanors.

He is held on $8,000 cash bail in connection with the May 18 crash in Macheche, Dededo, that sent a couple to the hospital with serious injuries.

Retonong livestreamed the moments leading up to the crash on social media, where he was seen apparently drinking beer while driving, Post files state.