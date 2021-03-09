A man who smuggled almost a pound of methamphetamine in his wheelchair was granted his request to get out of federal prison early, but he will have to serve his remaining prison sentence being confined at home.

Erik Vincent Morta Benavente, 37, is a paraplegic who suffers from numerous health issues that have worsened since being confined at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon, two years ago.

“Defendant will be restricted to his residence at all times except for employment; education; religious services; medical, substance abuse, or mental health treatment; attorney visits; court appearances; court-ordered obligations; or other activities as pre-approved by the United States Probation Office,” said District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. “He shall abide by all the requirements of the program which will include electronic monitoring or other location verification system.”

It was said in court that he would stay with family in Washington.

Benavente suffers from Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, chronic muscle spasms, uncontrollable and overactive bladder, uncontrollable irritable bowel syndrome, and four infected wounds.

The U.S. Probation Office agreed Benavente should be granted early release, noting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized that people with certain medical conditions have an increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Benavente had also alleged that the Bureau of Prisons has mismanaged his health issues, adding that he has been waiting more than one year to get surgery for his wounds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office opposed his early release, arguing the defendant has not met the burden of establishing that a sentence reduction is warranted.

Benavente was arrested after arriving on Guam on a flight from Narita, Japan, on Oct. 15, 2017.

Officers with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency found meth concealed in his wheelchair.

The government reported approximately 438 grams of meth, with a maximum street value of $438,000 at the time, was found in the wheelchair.