Judge approves $414K in latest legal fees in church bankruptcy

Five years ago, the first of several former Agat altar boys came forward to publicly accuse then-Archbishop Anthony Apuron of sexually abusing him.

Roy Quintanilla came forward on May 17, 2016. Others followed in the days and years ahead.

As of last week, parties to the Archdiocese of Agana bankruptcy case that stemmed from clergy sex abuse lawsuits continued to work on the latest compensation for law firms and other professional services firms.

None of those who said they were raped or sexually abused by Apuron and dozens of other priests has been compensated so far by the archdiocese.

In five years, there have been nearly 300 Guam clergy sex abuse claims for abuses dating back to the 1960s.

The archdiocese's bankruptcy case suspended litigation of the civil cases, but approved compensation to law firms and other professionals has now been estimated at $4.8 million.

This includes the nearly $414,000 approved last week for services rendered from Dec. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. Two other firms' proposed billings are pending.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, presiding over the bankruptcy case, last week approved the latest proposed billings from six law firms representing the archdiocese and its creditors, including clergy sex abuse claimants. The total amount is about $413,974.

The judge's approval came after the law firms agreed to reduce their latest billings following the court's findings that dozens of the fee submissions were duplicative, inconsistent or unjustified.

These are the reduced fees approved for the six law firms' fifth round of billings:

$178,229 for Stinson LLP, the Minnesota-based counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors including clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors.

$101,740 for Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., Idaho-based counsel for the archdiocese. It includes professional fees and reimbursable costs.

$91,594 for Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch, special counsel for the archdiocese.

$20,537 for Guam-based attorney John Terlaje, archdiocese counsel.

$18,539 for Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel.

$3,335 for attorney Paul Richter, special insurance counsel for the creditors' committee.

'A slip-up'

At a hearing at 7:30 a.m. Friday, the judge heard from archdiocese counsel Bruce Anderson about the proposed professional service fees from archdiocese accounting firm Deloitte & Touche and immigration counsel David & Davis.

Assistant U.S. Trustee Curtis Ching asked the court to reduce the fees as penalty for violation of court orders and bankruptcy law because the archdiocese made payments to these firms without first obtaining court approval, among other things.

Anderson said the debtor, the archdiocese, will do its best to avoid this happening again.

"Debtor inadvertently paid these amounts prior to the validation of the payment being made by the court, and it was just a slip-up," he said.

At Ching's request, and with consent from the other parties, the judge gave the parties two weeks to try to agree on reasonable fees.