Judge: Archdiocese must file plan to pay out sex abuse claimants by Nov. 29

A federal judge ordered the Archdiocese of Agana to file by Nov. 29 a reorganization plan, which includes how it intends to compensate nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors.

It's been 32 months since the archdiocese sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection so it can reorganize its finances amid abuse claims exceeding $1 billion, while keeping its Catholic parishes, schools and programs running.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, in her order, said the Nov. 29, 2021 deadline for the archdiocese to file the reorganization plan is subject to extension "only upon showing of good cause requested prior to the expiration of the deadline."

"The debtor's failure to comply with this deadline will provide cause to dismiss this case," the judge wrote in her order.

The filing of the bankruptcy case halted litigation of the civil cases involving alleged rape and sexual abuses by priests and other members of the clergy.

Parties in the bankruptcy case have gone through mediations but the archdiocese has yet to present a plan agreeable to the creditors.

In January 2020, or a year after the bankruptcy filing, the archdiocese released a $21 million plan to pay sex abuse claimants, using proceeds from the sale of real estate properties, payments from insurance firms, and contributions.

The survivors and other creditors described the proposal as unreasonable, fundamentally flawed and has little hope of confirmation. No formal vote was taken to approve or disapprove the proposal at the time.

$5M legal fees

While legal and other professional billing meters continue to tick, abuse survivors have yet to get any restitution from the archdiocese.

The archdiocese has paid or has been ordered to pay more than $5 million in professional fees, mostly to law firms representing the archdiocese, clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors.

The judge approved five law firms' billings for work performed from April 1 to July 31:

• $192,144.52 in fees and $8,663.02 in expenses: Stinson LLP, the Minnesota-based counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, including clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors;

• $69,666.47 in professional fees and $31.47 in expenses: Elsaesser Anderson, the Idaho-based counsel for the archdiocese;

• $41,755 in fees: Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch, special counsel for the archdiocese;

• $11,575 in fees: Guam-based Attorney John Terlaje, counsel for the archdiocese; and

• $6,934 in fees: Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance.

Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Besides the archdiocese, the Boy Scouts of America also filed for bankruptcy under the weight of sex abuse claims.

There are about 85,000 survivors of child sexual abuse who filed timely claims in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case, including more than 80 from Guam.

The Boy Scouts on Wednesday filed a fifth version of a proposed bankruptcy plan, which contains settlements described as "grossly unfair" by the committee representing tens of thousands of alleged victims of child sex abuse.

The committee asked a Delaware federal court to end the Boy Scouts' exclusive rights to file a reorganization plan, so that the committee can file its own.

"As insurance companies for the Boy Scouts of America haggle over who has to pay what, the real losers in this scenario are the victims of childhood sex abuse," according to attorney Christopher Hurley, one of the attorneys representing thousands of those who filed claims for damages in the Boy Scout bankruptcy.