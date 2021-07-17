Judge: Assets of Catholic schools, parishes not off-limits in bankruptcy

The archbishop of the Archdiocese of Agaña has encountered a setback in trying to argue that the assets of the Catholic church’s parishes and schools islandwide are off-limits from claims filed by nearly 300 sexual abuse claimants.

The parishes' and schools’ assets have been estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, but they cannot be sold and used to pay numerous clergy sex abuse claimants as part of the archdiocesan bankruptcy case because the archbishop is simply holding them in trust – for the benefit of the parishes and schools, the archdiocese has argued.

But a decision released Friday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood struck down the church’s argument, further exposing the parishes and parochial schools to the risk of losing some of their assets in the bankruptcy case.

“The court finds that the parishes and schools are part of the debtor and are unincorporated divisions of the Archdiocese of Agaña,” the federal judge stated.

Catholic parishes and schools, through attorney Vincent Camacho, said in a hearing in April that if the court rules in favor of the claimants/creditors, this could lead to the selling of assets that include Catholic schools and parishes and will have "grave implications" for the community.

Camacho said in the April hearing the parishes and the schools are not taking away compensation from the victims of clergy sexual abuse, and are in fact contributing funds to the compensation plan for the claimants.

The claimants have asserted that Catholic schools and parishes are not separate entities from the archbishop or the archdiocese.

There are a total of 281 clergy sex abuse claims filed against the archdiocese, and many have been going through mediation, the federal judge has previously stated.