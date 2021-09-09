A local attorney accused of holding his staff hostage and attacking them inside his law office in Tamuning admitted that he left his house on several occasions, but denied that he was in violation of a judge’s order that placed him under house arrest.

Attorney John Bell appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Wednesday for a violation hearing.

It was determined during the hearing that Bell was competent enough to answer to the violations filed against him by Adult Probation Services.

Bell said in court that he did leave his house on the evening of Aug. 10 to get a cell phone at Kmart, as he contends it was work-related.

He told the judge that his phone was hacked and that he was the victim of a cyberattack, which is why he needed to get another phone that day.

Bell added that his release conditions did not place him under any curfew, but the judge noted that house arrest typically means that a defendant cannot leave the home without the court’s permission.

“You never thought maybe I should go to the court to ask for clarification?” said Cenzon.

“I think it was reasonable for me to assume that it could be a violation. I literally had no idea of the violation until Aug. 24,” said Bell.

“Even if the court assumes that is true … you yourself are an officer of the court. You were counseled and reminded about house arrest. You are an attorney yourself. If there is a question about what you are required to refrain from doing then why not come back to the magistrate judge or ask for a hearing?” Cenzon said.

Bell said he was “dealing with so many problems at once” that he only had that opportunity to get a cell phone at Kmart.

Though he denied the violation, Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan argued there was no reason for Bell to leave his home at that time.

‘Employees … caught committing felonies’

Bell also admitted that he went on a local radio station confirming he had spent the night at the Days Inn, but again denied that it was a violation of his pretrial release conditions.

"Under oath, that was the day or the night before I got so scared. And I don't want to sound skittish, but that was the day my entire internet went down, which meant I had no security cameras,” Bell said. The day he got arrested, Bell said he caught people committing "felonies at my home – stealing my personal laptop and basically used it to get access to everybody’s personal credit card and medical records.”

A separate violation filed against Bell accused him of going to several ATMs and banks, as well as, to a dealership to buy a new motorcycle. Bell admitted that he was out for those reasons, adding that he needs transportation for work.

“You do not need transportation when you are on house arrest. You are ordered to stay home,” said Chief Prosecutor O’Mallan, who told the court that Bell was suspended from practicing law locally on Aug. 13.

Bell made repeated attempts to argue to the court that he left his home to handle work-related matters.

It was said in court that probation had also warned Bell of the violations as they occurred.

“Why should the court not hold you to a higher standard?” said Cenzon. “You were counseled not once but several times.”

“I didn’t believe the orders were clear what I could do,” Bell said.

“You as an officer of the court have the means, knowledge, and wherewithal to come before the court than any other defendant,” she said.

“I am not arguing to be held to a lower standard,” he said.

The judge said she would determine whether to revoke his pretrial release conditions for violating house arrest at a later hearing.

Bell remains at the Department of Corrections.

He will also have to answer to additional violations, which alleged that he harassed the victims on social media and tested positive for using methamphetamine.

It was also said in court that Bell plans to hire an attorney from off-island to represent him in this case.

Bell is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday after being indicted on charges of three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

On July 31, Guam police officers were meeting with Bell when four women ran out of a side door screaming hysterically and crying, as they told police that the suspect had kept them hostage, court documents state.

Bell also told authorities that the mafia, the government and senators are out to get him, documents state.