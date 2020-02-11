Judge Bordallo: Dr. Espinola is legally unavailable

Defendant Mark Torre Jr.’s request to prevent the government from using prior testimony taken from certain witnesses during his first trial was granted in part and denied in part.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo issued a written decision to the pending motion after Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena ordered him to do so. Bordallo stepped down from the case after he announced his resignation from the local bench last month.

Bordallo’s Feb. 7 order states the government has satisfied their burden in demonstrating the unavailability of certain witnesses.

Among the witnesses is retired chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, who performed the autopsy on the victim, Guam Police Department Sgt. Elbert Piolo. He ruled Piolo’s death a homicide.

The government has made multiple failed attempts to contact Espinola. It was through his daughter that they learned Espinola’s health is poor, he can barely walk, and he has difficulty speaking.

Bordallo notes that the government’s “delay in beginning the search for Dr. Espinola is not nearly as egregious as Torre suggests.” He states the government made extensive efforts to locate Espinola.

“The court therefore holds that Dr. Espinola is legally unavailable,” he states. “Torre is free to renew his motion at a later time and the (government) will again bear the burden of demonstrating that Dr. Espinola is unavailable.”

The court also found that Torre did have “sufficient opportunity” to cross-examine Espinola regarding his second-guessing of autopsies performed in other cases.

Bordallo did deny Torre’s request in allowing the prosecution to use prior testimony for Charles Douglas Pendleton, who has since relocated off-island. He granted the request by denying the prosecution from replaying testimony from GPD officer Shawn Meno, who the government learned through a third-party was on military deployment.

The government was also denied from using prior testimony for FBI Examiners Josh Friedman, Jeremy Fletcher and Brett Mills.

Torre is free to move for an exclusion order at a future time, Bordallo states.

Torre, who is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the 2015 shooting death of Piolo, has since filed a motion to dismiss his case. He argues his speedy trial rights have been violated.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 27 before Judge Arthur Barcinas.