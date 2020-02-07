Judge Bordallo moves to federal court seat

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday announced the appointment of Michael J. Bordallo to the position of magistrate judge for the federal court on Guam.

Bordallo was most recently a local judge in the Superior Court of Guam.

Bordallo received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He brings to the federal court 22 years of judicial experience, having sat as a trial court judge for the local court since March of 1998.

His new position is for eight years and he is eligible for reappointment to successive terms.

A merit selection panel was appointed to review all applications and recommend to the court the candidates best qualified to serve as a magistrate judge. Attorneys John Patrick Mason, Cynthia V. Ecube, Clyde Lemons Jr., Peter F. Perez, and Andrew Serge Quenga were on the panel as well as educator Juan P. Flores and businesswoman and former Sen. Antoinette D. Sanford.

Bordallo was presiding over the pretrial hearings for former police officer Mark Torre Jr.'s second trial when the judge announced he would resign. Shortly after his announcement, his federal judge position was confirmed.

Torre has asked for the dismissal of his case for the alleged violation of his right to a speedy trial. Torre stands accused in the shooting death of his colleague, Sgt. Elbert Piolo.