Judge Bordallo ordered to resolve pending matters in homicide case before leaving

Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo’s last day is less than one week away before he begins his new job in the District Court of Guam as a federal magistrate judge.

Before that happens, Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena has ordered Bordallo to issue a written decision on the pending motions he took under advisement in the negligent homicide case against Mark Torre Jr., a former Guam police officer.

The case has been reassigned to Judge Arthur Barcinas since Bordallo announced his impending resignation last month.

One of the pending matters is a defense request to exclude the prior testimony of Dr. Aurelio Espinola, the former chief medical examiner for Guam. Espinola conducted the autopsy on Sgt. Elbert Piolo. Torre is accused of killing Piolo in 2015.

Espinola determined the cause of death was a homicide and testified in Torre's first trial.

The prosecution has told the court it has had difficulty locating Espinola, who has since retired and relocated off island.

The defense wants Espinola to either testify in person or by video during the second trial.

Bordallo took the matter under advisement following a hearing held on Jan. 14.

Another defense motion would have prevented the prosecution from using certain police body camera footage at trial. But, the issue has since been resolved by both parties.

No deadline was given in the order for when Bordallo must issue his decision.

Bordallo’s last day in the local court is Feb. 13. He will begin his new position as the U.S. magistrate judge for the District Court of Guam on Feb. 14.

Torre also wants his negligent homicide case dismissed, as he contends delays to the start of his second trial violate his right to a speedy trial. Judge Barcinas gave the prosecutor time to respond to the dismissal motion.

Torre is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 27.