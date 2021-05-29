Judge calls out prosecution for delay in drug raid case

A delay in providing all of the evidence to defense attorneys has held up the criminal trial for the men accused in an apparent drug raid executed in Mongmong in July 2020.

The case for defendants Brandon Rufus Chandler, Pierson Key Cruz, Uriah Cruz Kuper, and Michael Gregory Rosal Jr. was heard before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday.

Rosal Jr. is being tried separately.

The trial was to begin this week, however, defense attorneys only recently received some of the evidence that the court continuously ordered the prosecution to turn over prior to trial.

“There (have) been significant delays to the production of discovery despite the asserted status, and the multiple hearings where I have ordered discovery be provided by a certain date. So, it had arguably compromised the defense counsel’s ability to properly represent their clients,” Quan said.

“I am concerned about the statements and allegations made. I am not familiar with what might have happened and what didn’t happen. I assure the court and counsels I will find out what happened and will respond in a timely manner to the motion,” said chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan.

Thursday’s hearing was scheduled so the prosecution could answer the court about the delay.

The evidence was due to the defense by May 10.

Cruz’s defense attorney, Jay Arriola, in a memorandum said the prosecution must be sanctioned or the case dismissed.

Kuper’s defense attorney, Charles McDonald, and Chandler’s attorney, William Pole, told the court that they’ve received hundreds of pages of discovery and continue to review it.

Quan gave the parties more time to review and respond to Arriola’s memorandum.

The defendants are scheduled to appear back in court June 29.

Drug raid

On July 22, 2020, police discovered an unknown substance after executing a search warrant in a drug investigation at Taitano Apartments along Roy T. Damian Street in Mongmong.

It was said in court on Thursday that the government only recently tested the contraband seized in the case, however, the results of the test have not been made public.

The four were each arrested on drug possession charges following the raid at Chandler's apartment.

According to court documents, authorities found drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and a container with residue, a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powder substance.

The four allegedly admitted to officers that they had met to smoke meth.