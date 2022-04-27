Judge: Church bankruptcy estate is 'melting ice' as abuse survivors await payment

The Archdiocese of Agana bankruptcy estate has been diminishing like "melting ice" while the case that includes a payment plan for nearly 300 survivors of Guam clergy sexual assaults has gone on "for far too long," said Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam.

The judge released her written order Tuesday, days after issuing a verbal ruling during a status hearing April 22.

It's been more than three years since the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2019.

"This case has gone on for far too long, with legal fees costing over $5 million from January 2019 through November 2021; and over $600,000 for non-legal fees," the judge wrote in her April 26 order.

This amount does not include any professional fees accrued from December 2021 to the present.

Every minute attorneys work on the archdiocese's bankruptcy case means the billing clock ticks away. This includes up to $755 an hour in legal fees for certain attorneys.

The archdiocese so far has been billed a total of $7.58 million in legal fees and other costs in the bankruptcy case, and $6 million of that has been approved and paid, based on The Guam Daily Post's review of court filings.

These amounts are on top of what the archdiocese is going to offer to pay those who claimed they were raped or sexually assaulted by priests or other Guam clergy, dating back to the 1950s.

"Meanwhile, the survivors continue to wait for the resolution of this case and have not received any payments from the estate," the judge wrote.

'Move this forward'

Tydingco-Gatewood expressed her "disappointment" with the parties' inability to meet her original and amended deadlines.

She reiterated her statement during the April 22 hearing that this will be the last time the court extends the deadline for the filing of any amended reorganization plans and amended disclosure statements.

The parties on Friday asked the judge for two more weeks to submit their joint plan, citing the discovery of "new issues" that are confidential in nature.

Another status hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. May 6.

That's also the deadline for the archdiocese and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, mostly abuse survivors, to submit amended plans to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy including a payment plan for survivors, as well as amended disclosure statements.

At the April 22 hearing, archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser told the court the archdiocese bankruptcy estate continues to be a "melting ice cube" because of professional fees and administrative expenses.

The judge, in her April 26 written order, agreed with that characterization of the bankruptcy estate as "melting ice."

"As such, it is the court's goal to move this forward as quickly and efficiently as possible and orders the parties to continue working with the Honorable Robert Faris for a resolution," Tydingco-Gatewood wrote.

Despite her disappointment, the judge noted the parties' efforts for the past seven weeks to appear before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris of Honolulu for mediation conferences.

The archdiocese pays for the professional fees incurred by both the archdiocese and the creditors. So, the longer the legal battle continues, the more money the archdiocese has to pay lawyers and other costs.

Assets and liabilities

When the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in January 2019, it listed $22.96 million in assets, with $45.66 million in liabilities.

A year later, in January 2020, the archdiocese filed an initial $21 million offer to pay abuse survivors.

In November 2021, the archdiocese revised its restitution amount to between $27.96 million and $34.38 million.

Days later, the creditors committee offered its own plan involving a minimum of $100 million in payments to survivors from archdiocese and Boy Scouts of America insurance firms, plus real property assets.

But as of September 2021, only $2.4 million remained of the $7.03 million in net proceeds from the archdiocese's sale of the former Accion Hotel-turned-seminary in Yona and the former Epicure Building that was sold for $1.79 million.