A man who has signed a plea agreement with the government to admit to attempted murder and robbery charges will have to wait until later this month to find out if the court will accept his deal.

Jeremy Allen Evaristo, 29, was accused in several armed robberies reported in 2018.

On Tuesday, Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon voiced her concern with the plea deal, which called for a total of 20 years in prison for both charges with all but 15 years suspended.

She noted that the maximum he could serve for the attempted murder charge is 20 years, and 10 years for the robbery charge.

The judge again asked the parties to review the plea deal to determine if Evaristo would serve a prison term that would run concurrent for both charges.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 20.

Evaristo stands accused in multiple robberies reported at a Dededo game room, at a Yigo market, at Ritidian Beach and at Ritidian Point.

In the game room incident, Evaristo allegedly fired several shots, nearly hitting the cashier before he hit the cashier on the head with a baton.