A man who allegedly was armed with a firearm and attacked an employee at a massage business in Harmon earlier this year could be getting out of jail if a Superior Court of Guam judge decides to accept his plea agreement.

Peternick Sos Robert, 20, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

It was said in court that the victim was notified of the plea hearing, but declined to attend and had been given information on restitution.

Perez, however, was concerned with the plea agreement, as Robert faces charges of theft, second- and third-degree robbery, and assault.

The sentencing range calls for 90 days in prison with credit for time served, according to the plea deal.

Robert has been held at the Department of Corrections since his arrest in February, meaning he would be released once the court accepts his guilty plea.

“This is tremendously serious,” Perez said. “Further, I really wanted to know about the impact to the victim.”

Both parties told the court that the defendant does not have a violent criminal history.

Perez told the parties that he needs more time to review the plea agreement.

Robert is scheduled to appear back in court on July 1.

Robbery

On Jan. 7, police responded to a robbery complaint at the Tranquil Therapeutic Massage, on Route 16 in Harmon.

Police said the suspect was armed with a firearm and had allegedly assaulted an employee of the establishment before he fled with personal items belonging to the victim.

On Feb. 16, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Harmon and located Robert, Post files state.