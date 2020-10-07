Judge concerned over Spice defendant's no-show

A woman accused of peddling Spice, a synthetic cannabis, did not appear at her change of plea hearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday after Adult Probation Services learned she wasn’t feeling well.

Defendant Marikita Simion was scheduled to admit to the charges before Judge Anita Sukola.

Probation told the court that Simion was unable to report for drug testing in August and September, as well, because she was ill.

“I am very concerned that every time it comes to change of plea that she won’t feel good,” Sukola said to defense attorney Samuel Teker. “Tell her next time that maybe she will feel better if I keep her at (the Department of Corrections). It looks like she is running away from it because this is the fourth time.”

Sukola said she does hope Simion feels better.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

Simion’s guilty plea also means she could be deported to Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.

In April 2018, a Guam Crime Stoppers tip led police to execute two search warrants that led to the arrest of Simion, also known as Nichon, 62, at the time, and her husband Bantasar Kosi, also known as Kuwen, 62 at the time. The Mandaña Drug Task Force and SWAT officers raided their unit at the Hemlani Apartments and found 469 grams of Spice and assorted ledgers, court documents state. Police also found a loaded revolver and $11,077 cash in Simion's purse.

Dolores John and Bersiman Heartman also were arrested after Guam police officers uncovered an alleged yearlong Spice distribution ring that operated out of a unit at the Hemlani Apartments and a Yigo home.