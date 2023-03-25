A judge aired her concerns before accepting a guilty plea that would sentence a convicted sex offender to 25 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Paul Santos Mafnas Jr. appeared Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam, to plead guilty to charges in a 2019 case that involved the rape and abduction of a 10-year-old girl.

However, the plea was not taken after Judge Maria Cenzon expressed concerns about the sentence that would come as a result of a guilty plea.

Cenzon cited a Guam law that states a convicted sex offender, if convicted again of similar crimes, should receive no less than 25 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

According to Post files, Mafnas was convicted on multiple rape and kidnapping charges in 1999 with the four victims in the case being between the ages of 13 and 18. Mafnas was released from prison and placed on parole in 2014 before he was arrested in the latest case four years later.

Although Mafnas' plea agreement in the 2019 case sentences him to 25 years imprisonment, he will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

"My question ... is whether or not the court can accept a plea agreement that sentences him to 25 years with the possibility of parole after 15, when the statute itself says the minimum is 25," said Cenzon, who repeatedly asked the attorneys to research whether it would be illegal under the law for her to impose the sentence.

"My reading is that he does not qualify for parole," added Cenzon, who eventually decided not to accept the plea and continued the change-of-plea hearing.

The continuance marks the second time the acceptance of Mafnas' plea was moved. The first was on Feb. 10, when it was moved because the victim had not been notified of the contents of the plea deal, Mafnas' attorney Stephen Hattori told The Guam Daily Post at the time.

During the hearing Thursday, prosecutor Kristine Borja confirmed to Cenzon the victim in the case had been notified and was satisfied with Mafnas receiving the 25 years with the possibility of parole after 15.

According to Post files, Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced a 10-year-old into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning.

He was subsequently indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges along with kidnapping and special allegations of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim and possessing or using a deadly weapon while committing a felony.