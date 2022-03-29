A man accused of illegally possessing a green sea turtle could have the federal charges filed against him dismissed.

Texner Luther, 48, also known as Nahlick, appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday ready to plead guilty to possession of an endangered species.

It’s the second time federal prosecutors attempted to bring a plea deal with Luther before the court after the judge had set aside his previous plea agreement.

“The defendant admitted to law enforcement that he consumed it,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero.

Tydingco-Gatewood still disagreed that Luther had committed any crime, noting that this is the first case the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted before her court so far this year.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano asked that the court dismiss the case, adding that the prosecution can further argue the matter on appeal.

“I may consider that” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“Before I dismiss. I want to know what the prosecutor is thinking,” she said. “I refuse to take the plea. I have some reservations whether or not this defendant should be prosecuted. I don’t feel the prospection is coming to the court with justification that the defendant committed this offense.”

Tydingco-Gatewood gave the government until Friday to explain otherwise.

Razzano said they are also ready to take the case to trial on April 12.

Green sea turtles, known in CHamoru as håggan, are listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in all areas under U.S. jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to catch or possess them.

Meal

Luther had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a threatened species, admitting he paid $75 for a dead turtle to have as a meal.

Luther previously admitted that he bought the turtle from Juliano Manual. Manual was charged with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species, but he fled the island.

Texner Luther was charged along with C.J. Luther, also known as King, for unlawfully and knowingly taking, possessing, carrying and transporting a green sea turtle on Jan. 12, 2019.

The Luthers, along with Manual, Kehdes Paulino and Isaac Paulino were each arrested in 2019 after conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture were tipped off about a sea turtle being held in a child's swimming pool in Talo'fo'fo'.

No charges have been filed in federal court against the Paulinos.

Although the breeding population of turtles found around Guam may be small, they are still vital contributors to the genetic diversity of the species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.