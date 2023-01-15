Judge considers dismissing Moore trial

Attorneys argued as to whether the delays in Nicholas Moore's trial, related to a drive-by shooting, was enough of a reason to call for a mistrial.

Moore's trial in the Superior Court of Guam began last summer and, since then, has needed several breaks which has meant jurors have been obligated to be present to hear evidence presented for the past six months.

One of Moore's attorneys, Michael Phillips, however, made it clear the length of the trial hasn't been the issue but the length of the last break, which started two months ago and still remains unclear how long it will be due to the absence of Judge Alberto Tolentino, who is currently dealing with medical issues.

Phillips then argued the jurors, who were initially told trial was going to be three to four weeks, may have, during the break, been exposed to media coverage and may also need to be refreshed on the evidence of the case, which Phillips said would not be fair to Moore.

“The jury doesn't even know when they're coming back. So when you combine all of that, there's no reason to go any further,” Phillips told Judge Arthur Barcinas, who said earlier this week he'd be managing the case in Tolentino's absence.

In response, Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown said the last break was because Moore's counsel had a pending motion.

“Regarding the most recent delay, there was still a pending motion that would … have had to have been resolved before we can go forward,” said Brown, who added the motion was only resolved earlier this week.

“So we could not have proceeded before that,” Brown said, before also saying the defense had been the reason for some of the delays.

Jurors

Phillips also argued the amount of jurors has, since the beginning of the trial, been reduced. Upon returning from the break, two jurors have requested to be excused because of “life-altering positions they face,” according to Phillips.

“They're offered significant opportunities that we may deny them,” said Phillips, who could not give much more detail due to the reasons being kept under seal.

Brown, however, said they should attempt to finish the trial and in the event the jurors can't continue, there would be a mistrial anyway.

Following the arguments, Barcinas took the matter under advisement and will issue a decision at a later date.

Moore is accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights on Oct. 15, 2020, and faces charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing, and illegally possessing a weapon.