Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen could be released from the Department of Corrections if the U.S. Probation Office is able to secure a phone line at his residence so he could be placed on home monitoring.

Montvel-Cohen, who pleaded not guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, appeared via teleconference before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo of the District Court of Guam. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

"If there is home monitoring then I will consider releasing you," said Bordallo.

The detention hearing was continued for Monday to allow probation time to find out if home monitoring is currently an option.

Defense Attorney Brianna Kottke told the court the biggest concern with keeping Montvel-Cohen in prison is his health.

"There is no risk of flight. The FBI has his passport. There is not many planes, trains, boats or other things leaving the island right now given the current COVID-19 situation," said Kottke. "He just recently got open heart surgery. He was headed to Manila for a follow-up appointment. Since incarceration, he hasn't received medication for his serious heart condition. He has not been getting emphysema medication. Given the scary situation with COVID-19, jail is not appropriate given that he is a very high-risk situation."

She said releasing him would also allow him to continue to provide services to his clients through his advertising firm, C2 Social.

'A con man and serious fraudster'

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Petersburg told the court Montvel-Cohen does present a significant flight risk.

"He was arrested at the airport on his way to Manila. His traveling companion told investigators that they were going to Vietnam," said Petersburg.

The federal prosecutor told the court that the defendant is also subject to numerous lawsuits, is going through a contentious divorce case, recently sold significant assets – a vehicle – for cash, and has been bouncing around to different hotels.

"The crime involved fraud and deceit," he said. "His character is a con man and serious fraudster. ... Agents also reviewed bank accounts linked to him, and between September 2017 to July 2019 there were bounced checks, bounced wire transfers that totaled $1.7 million."

Petersburg added that if the court were to release him from custody that it be through a combination of cash bond and to a third-party custodian or location monitoring.

The alleged scam

Court documents allege Montvel-Cohen offered a man a job at C2 Social in the summer of 2019. The man, a retired Navy corpsman, provided personal information to Montvel-Cohen and made plans to relocate his family from Florida to Guam for work.

Montvel-Cohen sent the man a check to move out to Guam, but the check bounced during his travels.

The man backed out of the Guam job. Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the man's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.