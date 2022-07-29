A federal court judge will decide whether to clear attorney Mark Smith of charges related to theft and money laundering.

Smith appeared Thursday before Judge Ramona Manglona in the District Court of Guam.

Manglona told the parties she would be taking the request under submission before she issues a decision.

Smith stands convicted on charges of theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

The judge previously acquitted Smith of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 26 counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors want the court to reconsider its decision.

The defense argued the verdict returned against Smith was not valid and demanded a new trial.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments as a Section 8 housing program landlord through his now deceased friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney at the time.

Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 housing program.

The program provides rent vouchers to thousands of low-income Guam households.