Judge cuts fees in church bankruptcy case over violation of court orders

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood reduced the professional fees approved for the Archdiocese of Agana's accounting firm and special immigration counsel in the church's bankruptcy case, for not complying with court orders and laws that require all bankruptcy-related billings and payments to be submitted to the court for approval.

Davis & Davis PC and Deloitte & Touche LLP requested and received direct payment from the archdiocese, despite the court's issuance of "several orders dealing with the proper procedure to seek compensation," the judge said.

Assistant U.S. Trustee Curtis Ching noticed the direct payments and asked the court to reduce the compensation to these firms because of violations of court orders, the Bankruptcy Code and the Bankruptcy Rules of Procedure.

"These requirements are intended to protect against the 'unfairness of allowing the debtor to deplete the estate by pursuing its interests to the detriment of the creditors'," the judge wrote in her order.

The creditors in the archdiocese's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case include mostly clergy sex abuse claimants, who have yet to receive any compensation from the archdiocese.

Law firms and other professionals working on the bankruptcy case have been paid or are in the process of being paid.

The judge's order granted a compensation for Davis & Davis of $12,130, a reduction from its proposed $14,230 payment.

Davis & Davis requested and received five separate payments directly from the archdiocese, a Chapter 11 debtor-in-possession, over the course of a year, instead of submitting its billings to the court, the judge said.

"Had the United States Trustee not found evidence of the payments, Davis would have likely persisted in seeking direct payments from Debtor," the judge said.

The U.S. Trustee Program, under the U.S. Department of Justice, oversees the administration of bankruptcy cases.

The judge reduced Davis & Davis' fee by $2,000, as the U.S. Trustee recommended, for violating compensation requirements.

"Where attorneys and other professionals violate compensation requirements as set forth in the Code and by court order, a court is well within its discretion to disallow fees being sought," the judge said. "Even if the mistake was inadvertent, courts have still denied or reduced requested compensation."

The archdiocese sought the court's approval in hiring Davis & Davis as special counsel to "process immigrant and non-immigrant status of the priests for the chancery and the parish."

The judge also granted a compensation of $18,060 to Deloitte & Touche, a reduction from the original proposal of more than $24,639.

The U.S. Trustee earlier asked the court to deny Deloitte & Touche's request for reimbursement of $8,850 in attorney's fees as "expense,' saying that the fees incurred by the accounting firm are not directly related to the matters for which Deloitte was engaged, among other things.

The judge reduced the reimbursable amount by $5,000 to $3,850, and also reduced the compensation by $1,500, and the tax was also adjusted accordingly.