A man convicted of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud will be sentenced in the District Court of Guam next week.

After pleading guilty to the unauthorized use of SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, earlier this year, Basiano Joysa appeared at the federal courthouse in Anigua to be sentenced. However, sentencing was delayed despite Chief Judge Tydingco-Gatewood's desire to finish because it has gone on “too long at this point.”

Joysa and co-defendant Hilaria Willy were indicted in 2017 after it was discovered through their business, Angarap Fish Mart in Dededo, that they were engaging in illegal transactions with people enrolled in the program to obtain the monetary value of SNAP benefits fraudulently.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joysa and Willy charged a 1.2% fee for every credit transaction made by SNAP recipients between January 2010 and December 2011. The amount of loss attributable to Joysa is more than $150,000, but less than or equal to $250,000, court documents state.

The prosecution asked Joysa be sentenced to 21 months and pay restitution in the amount of $250,000.

However, Joysa's recently appointed attorney, Cynthia Ecube, asked for more time to discuss restitution.

However, Tydingco-Gatewood said she was not going to change the amount.

“There is no going back on that,” the chief judge said.

In addition, Ecube asked for more time so that she can submit documentation detailing Joysa's kidney disease.

Tydingco-Gatewood responded he should have brought it to court for the hearing. The chief judge then recessed for 20 minutes to give Joysa more time to contact his doctor and get the documents.

When the hearing resumed, Joysa disclosed that he was unable to reach his doctor which led Tydingco-Gatewood to reluctantly move the hearing to next week Tuesday, Dec. 27.