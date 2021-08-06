A man serving time in a federal prison after being caught with 35 pounds of cocaine was denied his request to get out of prison early.

Robert Afaisen, 48, requested that his sentence be reduced to time served based on his medical condition and the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued her order denying his request Thursday.

“Defendant was in possession of more than 12.50 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride. As contained in the pre-sentence investigation report, defendant sold some and gave away some. He also used some for himself. Injecting cocaine into the community is a serious offense, and defendant has not demonstrated that he would not be a danger to the community if he were to be released,” stated Tydingco-Gatewood. “To date, defendant has only served eighteen months of his sentence. If the court were to reduce defendant’s sentence to time served, an eighteen-month sentence would not reflect the seriousness of his offense.”

Federal prosecutors and the U.S. Probation Office opposed Afaisen’s early release.

Afaisen is serving 57 months at Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution in Oregon after he pleaded guilty to possession of 11 pounds or more of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He admitted that a plastic barrel filled with cocaine washed ashore near his house in Inarajan in 2018. Afaisen apologized for not turning it over to authorities.