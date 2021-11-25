Judge denies dismissal of animal abuse case

The case against a man arrested in connection with the shooting of a stray dog in Harmon last year stands.

Jesse Pu Villagomez Jr. had requested for the dismissal of his case arguing the prosecution lacked probable cause.

He along with Daimeionne Kaleo Greer were charged with animal cruelty after the November 2020 incident, which was caught on cellphone video.

Villagomez Jr. was holding the phone and recording Greer aiming a high-powered pellet rifle at a chicken before Greer turned the gun to shoot at a stray dog, according to court documents.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Villagomez was heard on the video shouting, “it’s a hit,” after the dog was shot.

Villagomez Jr. contends the act of recording video did not encourage Greer to cause animal abuse, adding that his failure to stop the abuse was not itself a crime, documents state.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena denied the dismissal request stating the case's outcome must be left to the jury to decide.

Greer previously told The Guam Daily Post that the dog would often trash the area, and that he only tried to scare it away to prevent it from coming back. He, along with his parents made a public apology, telling the Post that he did not mean to harm the animal.