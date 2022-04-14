A man who was arrested after being accused of attacking two Guam Fire Department medics was denied his request to have the case against him dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jose Valenzuela Aguon, 25, was indicted on charges of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony after he allegedly kicked and slapped two medics who were responding to, and helping him, after he was injured in a car crash reported near Polaris Point last November.

According to court documents, Aguon suffered injuries in the crash and was placed in an ambulance when he allegedly kicked one medic and slapped another medic multiple times.

They were able to restrain him during transport to Guam Memorial Hospital before Aguon allegedly kicked and hit the two medics again.

Aguon allegedly told police he thought he was being attacked when he regained consciousness before he blacked out again.

Authorities believe he was drunk, documents state.

Aguon argued in his dismissal request that there was no evidence that the victims were peace officers, and the grand jury could not have found reasonable cause to indict him, documents state.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena denied his request stating in his decision and order that the indictment provides no reason to believe the victims were not designated peace officers by the GFD chief.