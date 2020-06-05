Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola has denied a lawsuit filed on behalf of police officer Steve Topasna, and other essential workers in similar situations, that sought a court order for the government of Guam to pay them double their regular pay during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Attorney Thomas Fisher, representing Topasna, said the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court of Guam by early next week at the latest. "The facts are on our side. The law is on our side. We are going to prevail," Fisher stated.

At issue is Rule 8.406(C)(2), of the Department of Administration's personnel rules and regulations.

Under that rule, "Topasna is only eligible for double pay or compensatory leave for hours he works while 'the other employees are on excused leave,'” Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola stated in a decision released today.

Rule 8.406 provides no clarification as to whether the phrase “the other employees” refers to all employees of a particular agency or only employees with the same job title, the court states.

Further, the court states, "Rule 8.406 is intended to provide additional compensation to essential employees who are forced to work during a period when similarly situated workers are on excused leave status, thereby rectifying any disparate treatment among employees."

"Topasna ... has failed to even allege that he is working while other Guam Police Department employees are on paid leave. For this reason, Topasna’s petition fails," the judge's order stated.

The same rule also says the government agencies for which employees work should be closed at the time of an emergency before double pay could apply.

"In failing to demonstrate that the Guam Police Department is closed and failing to allege that other Guam Police Department employees are on excused leave status, Topasna has failed to meet his burden in demonstrating that Rule 8.406(C)(2) applies to him. For the reasons above, the court denies Topasna’s petition," the judge's order states.

Operational but closed to the public

"The more difficult category to assess for Rule 8.406 purposes is the category of agencies that are ‘operational but closed to the public.’ One could argue that these agencies are closed and that their essential employees who remained on duty may be eligible for double pay, or vice versa. Therefore, there would first have to be a determination as to each agency’s open/closed status during this emergency period," the court stated.

It's unclear if the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority's double pay, which cost $2 million over three pay periods, would be challenged based on this ruling as both power and water agencies were partly functioning during the government of Guam's public health emergency.

AG response

"At the start of this case, we said that the court would be bound by the rules. In today’s decision, the court raised the same issues identified in our legal opinion and came to the same conclusion: the rule as written requires a facility to be closed and an essential employee to remain on duty while others employees are on excused leave in order to qualify for double pay or compensatory time off," Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated in response to the judge's ruling. "But being right does not always mean winning. We have consistently pointed out the inequity that would result from following the rules."

Topasna may have the right to appeal but the AG does not expect the result will be different. "Because neither our office nor the courts have the ability to rewrite our laws. Litigation cannot serve as a substitute for legislation," Camacho stated. "That power rests solely with our Legislature." Union response

Robert Koss, with the Guam Federation of Teachers, which is preparing a separate lawsuit on behalf of essential GovGuam workers, stated: "We are fortunate the courts have released its decision so quickly. The ruling clearly states the petitioner failed to provide adequate evidence for the courts to decide the case. GFT will now be sure to abide by the guidance of the courts and provide sufficient evidence of the facts. I am confident the employees will prevail here once the matter is brought properly before the court."

Speaker's response

Several bills that address double pay or additional compensation were introduced following the controversial double pay issue.

The Post requested comment on the ruling from Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, author of Bill 357-35; Sens. Joe San Agustin and Kelly Marsh, co-sponsors to Bill 361-35; and Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, sponsor to Bill 359-35.

Only the speaker responded as of press time. Unlike the other measures, Bill 359 does not directly pay double pay but creates a leave-based compensation structure with the option to cash out leave up to a certain number of hours. This legislation hasn't been too popular with government workers but is perhaps the most affordable among the bills introduced.

"Had our compromise prevailed, our front-line heroes would’ve already been paid," Barnes told the Post.

Adelup did not respond to the ruling as of Thursday evening.