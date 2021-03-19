Judge denies early release of Medicare fraudster

A former owner of Guam Medical Transport, who was involved in a $10 million Medicare fraud scheme, was denied his request to get out of federal prison early.

Kimberly "Casey" Conner, 60, was sentenced to 63 months in prison last June after he admitted he used the proceeds of the scheme to pay for personal expenses, such as vacations, personal income taxes, a personal residence and other items.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and conspiring to engage in money laundering.

Conner asked District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco that he serve the rest of his prison term in home confinement.

Conner has told the court he contracted COVID-19, is suffering from complications from the virus and has underlying health conditions including obesity and rheumatic fever. He is being held at the Federal Prison Camp in Montgomery, Alabama. He is not scheduled to be released until Feb. 27, 2025.

The court ruled the Federal Bureau of Prisons is fully capable of handling Conner’s health problems.

His four other co-defendants were spared from having to spend any time in prison.

They are Nicholas Shoemake, a former GMT employee; Thelma Joiner, a medical billing employee; and former GMT managers Jared Ada and Trevor Cruz. Each of the four was sentenced to probation after cutting deals with the government.

The fraud involved providing what federal court documents described as taxi services to patients who didn't have the required medical necessity to ride in an ambulance for Medicare to cover their transportation to outpatient dialysis treatments.