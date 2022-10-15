Judge denies early release to murderer serving life

A man serving a life sentence for a 1991 murder was denied compassionate release from prison.

After spending half of his life in jail, murderer Denis Simoy asked the District Court of Guam to release him earlier despite being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Simoy was first charged in December 1991 in connection with a conspiracy to rob a car carrying daily proceeds from the Andersen Air Force Base commissary, which resulted in the murder of Stacey Levay, who was escorting the car depositing the proceeds, court documents state.

Simoy who is now 53 years old and has spent the past 28 years in prison, asked Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for compassionate release, and cited several reasons to do so, including changes in federal sentencing laws, his young age at the time of the murder, the amount of time already served and his rehabilitation.

In her order issued Friday, Tydingco-Gatewood rejected all Simoy's arguments for potential release.

Since Simoy was sentenced in 1992, the law regarding sentencing guidelines has changed, allowing judges to use the guidelines as more of an advisory tool, rather than a mandated range. Simoy presented the law as an "extraordinary and compelling reason" for release. Tydingco-Gatewood, however, disagreed, citing case law that showed defendants with similar motions had their requests denied because the change does not normally apply retroactively.

Simoy also used his age at the time of the murder, when he was 22, and the amount of time he has already served, nearly three decades, as "extraordinary and compelling reasons" to grant the motion, which Tydingco-Gatewood did not find a winning argument.

"Defendant should have taken into account the consequences of a life sentence and his will to live while serving it when he unilaterally robbed another of their life. Defendant's offense is of the most serious nature and a life sentence reflects its severity," the chief judge wrote in her order before discussing Simoy's rehabilitation.

Tydingco-Gatewood commended Simoy for his recent disciplinary conduct over the past four years, however, she said she could not ignore infractions that occurred in the 24 years prior.

In-prison infractions included an alleged killing, fighting with another person, possessing weapons and testing positive for methamphetamine, documents state.

"As a result of these infractions, the court finds that the defendant would likely pose a danger to society if released," Tydingco-Gatewood ordered as she denied Simoy's request for compassionate release.