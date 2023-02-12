A former attorney facing terrorizing charges was denied release after violating court-ordered release conditions six times.

John Richard Bordallo Bell in November 2022 argued on a motion to be released from pre-trial confinement, however, it was denied by Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon in her decision issued Feb. 2.

Bell was charged in August 2021 with three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies, and three counts of assault as misdemeanors after he allegedly held at least four women hostage at his law office in Tamuning, court documents state.

Bell was initially released, but, since then, has violated his conditions of release six times, with the most recent violation being a positive result for methamphetamine after a drug test, Cenzon's decision stated.

According to Post files, one of Bell's first violations occurred after he was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and was placed on house arrest. Bell was seen in public shortly after, when he allegedly harassed the reported victims on social media and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bell was subsequently put back in jail but was released. He violated those conditions again, which was considered by Cenzon.

“The violent nature of the offenses for which the Defendant is charged, coupled with Defendant's six pre-trial release violations, demonstrate a history of noncompliance with and total and willful disregard of court orders,” Cenzon wrote.