A judge denied a former pastor's request to travel because the man's 14-month prison sentence for sexually assaulting a teen is pending.

On Tuesday morning, Renato Bosi appeared in the Superior Court of Guam before Judge Vernon Perez after a motion was filed by Bosi's counsel.

Bosi, a former pastor who was convicted of several counts of criminal sexual conduct after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, asked Perez if he could travel to the Philippines to visit ailing family members.

Bosi's convictions were recently affirmed by the Supreme Court of Guam after appeal and, in his last hearing, Perez stated Bosi soon would be sentenced to serve 14 months in prison.

Agreeing with the prosecution's motion to deny the request to travel due to Bosi's pending sentence, Perez also highlighted the fact that there are no "law enforcement agreements" between Guam and the Philippines.

"That is adding to my decision," Perez said to Bosi, once again telling the ex-pastor to prepare for his term of incarceration.

"I would still wish you well for both your wife and your mother. May their health be improved (and) their lives extended to whatever degree possible. But, for you, you have your own criminal proceedings to address. ... Be prepared," said Perez who also reminded the parties they will meet again May 30 for Bosi's motion to reduce his sentence.

Bosi will be sentenced after the motion is argued, Perez said.

In the meantime, Bosi remains out on release.

Found guilty

In 2019, a jury found Bosi guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to 14 months and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Bosi's appeal primarily argued that he did not have a position of authority when he sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, but the Supreme Court justices disagreed, saying, "Bosi was not only (the victim's) pastor, but also (a) mentor, a parental figure and (an) occasional caretaker."

Justices also disagreed with Bosi's argument that force or coercion in the acts were not involved, along with an argument made by the prosecution on a cross appeal that Perez had wrongfully turned the fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges from felonies to misdemeanors.