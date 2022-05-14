A Superior Court judge has denied a former Department of Corrections deputy director's request to dismiss the criminal charges against him in the local court.

Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje stands accused of exposing a woman to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017 and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Investigators alleged that Terlaje helped the then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas, when Blas allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.

Terlaje has since pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Terlaje had argued that the time to pursue the felony charge expired in September 2020, and in September 2018 for the misdemeanors.

Judge Alberto Tolentino said Terlaje was correct that Guam law normally requires that prosecution of misdemeanors must happen one year after the crime is committed and three years for felonies.

But the law allows for prosecution against a public officer to begin within three years of public employment, according to the court.

Terlaje resigned from his position at DOC in September 2019, and the judge ruled that the special statute of limitations in this case is “clearly appropriate.”

The court also noted the prosecution’s superseding indictment filed against Terlaje last month restarted the speedy trial clock.

“While it is disappointing that the (prosecution) chose not to respond to defendant’s motion, it was the defendant – not the (prosecution) – who filed the motion,” Tolentino said in his decision and order. “Defendant filed a motion for his benefit and the court issued a decision in a timely manner; the (prosecution) did not cause the delay.”

Both sides now have 60 days from the May 12 order to head to trial.