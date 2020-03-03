AG: Mark Torre Jr. caused trial delay

DEFENDANT: Mark Torre Jr. listens as his defense attorney and the prosecution work out pretrial details during a hearing on Dec. 17, 2019, in Superior Court in Hagåtña. The Guam attorney general's office stated in a court filing that most of the pretrial delays were of the defendant's own doing. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will have a second criminal trial in the Superior Court of Guam after Judge Arthur Barcinas denied his request to toss out the case.

Torre Jr. is facing charges of negligent homicide and aggravated assault in connection to the 2015 deadly shooting of fellow GPD Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Defense argued the court and the prosecution violated his speedy trial rights when they did not begin trial 60-days after Torre asserted his rights in court. The prosecution contends the defendant was to blame for the delays.

Barcinas issued his order on Tuesday morning which states, “having considered the parties arguments and the applicable legal authorities, the court hearby denies the defendant’s motion to dismiss with prejudice.”

Jury selection and trial is scheduled to begin on March 5.

