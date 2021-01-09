Judge denies reduced term for convicted drug dealer

Finding that a reduction in sentence would not reflect the seriousness of the offense or provide just punishment for conspiring to distribute over 3,108 grams of methamphetamine, District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied an emergency motion for the reduction of sentence for Julian Gerald Borja Robles.

In her decision, the judge noted that there is no evidence before the court that defendant has suffered a severe or continuing bout of COVID-19. In December 2020, Robles said he had contracted COVID-19.

The 43-year-old is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for shipping methamphetamine to Guam between 2009 and 2012. He has served over six years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California.

Robles sought a reduction of his sentence to time served, alleging several serious medical conditions and concerns of being unable to maintain social distance in the prison facility.

Tydingco-Gatewood found the defendant failed to demonstrate that his medical conditions were ”extraordinary and compelling reasons” warranting a sentencing reduction.

The court noted that Robles had attempted to distribute $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine, conspired to launder the drug proceeds and unlawfully possessed firearms and ammunition.

“Considering the gravity of defendant’s conduct and particularly the amount of drugs involved and the time remaining on his sentence, a reduction of sentence to time served would not reflect the seriousness of the offense, promote respect for the law or provide just punishment for the offense,” the judge wrote.