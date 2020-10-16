A man arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in July was denied his request to be released from jail.

Kek Ludwig, 38, is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

He requested for the court to release him on his own personal recognizance, as he does not have the means to pay for bail.

The defense contends Ludwig has lived on Guam for 20 years, had ties to the community, and was employed at the time of his arrest.

Judge Vernon Perez denied his request; however, the court noted he could request again if he finds qualified third-party custodians or agrees to wear an electronic monitor.

Ludwig was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Ludwig was arguing with a woman known to him when he stabbed her with a knife.

The woman was treated by medics at the scene.

Ludwig allegedly denied stabbing the woman, claiming he saw a child hit her with a hanger, which caused the injury.

Police also noticed other injuries on the woman that were consistent with her report of Ludwig's alleged violent behavior, documents state.

In May 2019, Ludwig was also arrested after allegedly attacking a man with a spear in Tamuning.