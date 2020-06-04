Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola has denied a lawsuit filed on behalf of police officer Steve Topasna, and other essential workers in similar situations, that sought a court order for the government of Guam to pay them double their regular pay during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

At issue is Rule 8.406(C)(2), of the Department of Administration's personnel rules and regulations.

Under that rule, "Topasna is only eligible for double pay or compensatory leave for hours he works while 'the other employees are on excused leave,'” Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola stated in a decision released today.

Rule 8.406 provides no clarification as to whether the phrase “the other employees” refers to all employees of a particular agency or only employees with the same job title, the court states.

Further, the court states, "Rule 8.406 is intended to provide additional compensation to essential employees who are forced to work during a period when similarly situated workers are on excused leave status, thereby rectifying any disparate treatment among employees."

"Topasna ... has failed to even allege that he is working while other Guam Police Department employees are on paid leave. For this reason, Topasna’s Petition fails," the judge's order stated.

The same rule also says the government agencies for which employees work should be closed at the time of an emergency before double pay could apply.

"In failing to demonstrate that the Guam Police Department is closed and failing to allege that other Guam Police Department employees are on excused leave status, Topasna has failed to meet his burden in demonstrating that Rule 8.406(C)(2) applies to him. For the reasons above, the court denies Topasna’s petition," the judge's order states.

Operational but closed to the public

"The more difficult category to assess for Rule 8.406 purposes is the category of agencies that are ‘operational but closed to the public.’ One could argue that these agencies are closed and that their essential employees who remained on duty may be eligible for double pay, or vice versa. Therefore, there would first have to be a determination as to each agency’s open/closed status during this emergency period," the court stated.

It's unclear if the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority's double pay, which cost $2 million over three pay periods, would be challenged based on this ruling as both power and water agencies were partly functioning during the government of Guam's public health emergency.

Union response

Robert Koss, with the Guam Federation of Teachers, which is preparing a separate lawsuit on behalf of essential GovGuam workers, stated: "We are fortunate the courts have released its decision so quickly. The ruling clearly states the petitioner failed to provide adequate evidence for the courts to decide the case. GFT will now be sure to abide by the guidance of the courts and provide sufficient evidence of the facts. I am confident the employees will prevail here once the matter is brought properly before the court."