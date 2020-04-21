Judge denies request for temporary order halting 'checkpoints'

A federal judge has denied a Guam resident's request to stop the governor's COVID-19 roadblocks through the issuance of a temporary restraining order.

District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood, in a decision Tuesday, states the "plaintiff has not shown that he is in danger of suffering the kind of 'immediate and irreparable injury' that would justify prioritizing his request for prospective relief."

The motion for a TRO was filed in federal court by attorney’s William Gavras and Louie Yanza on Tuesday on behalf of the plaintiff.

The complaint, filed by Joaquin "Ken" Leon-Guerrero, alleges the governor’s series of “illegal checkpoints” are an attempt to circumvent the law by describing them as road closure traffic control plans. He accused the governor of abusing her executive authority.

The judge stated the plaintiff "has not made a sufficient showing that the threatened injury — an allegedly unlawful seizure of his person—is 'immediate.'"

"Based on the facts alleged in the complaint and those stated in the declarations in support of plaintiff’s motion, the threatened seizure will not occur unless plaintiff attempts to travel by automobile through one of four 'checkpoints' established at predetermined locations around the island, and only if he does so during particular times," the judge stated.

The plaintiff has not submitted any particular facts showing that something of greater urgency than “all other matters” before the court will require him to travel through one of these checkpoints during their operational hours before the legality of the threatened seizure can be fully briefed and determined, the judge stated.

The legality of the "checkpoints" remains unresolved in the case, but the judge hasn't been convinced an the immediacy of a temporary restraining order is necessary.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero implemented the measures – she refers to as “roadblocks” – to limit the travel of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaint also seeks a permanent injunction over the governor’s Executive Order 2020-10 which implemented a series of road closures and a traffic flow plan and activated members of the Guam National Guard for what the governor said was an educational campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The TRO motion requested that the court prohibit the “checkpoints” citing that they are “an affront to the liberties of the people of Guam as secured by the Constitution.”

The lawsuit requests a declaration from the court that the governor's Executive Order 2020-10 is unconstitutional and a violation of law and requests a lifting of the roadblocks.

Following the filing of the complaint, Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey stated, “We are confident that we acted lawfully. While we defer any specific comment on this case to the attorney general, who represents us, we are also glad the plaintiff and his counsel are healthy enough to file suit.”