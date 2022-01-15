A judge has denied a request to dismiss the case against one of the two defendants in the slaying of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez.

The defendant, Joyner Sked, argued that prosecutors failed to preserve evidence that could exonerate her.

The motion states the Guam Police Department failed to confiscate a pair of shorts worn by Sked's boyfriend and co-defendant, Rudy Quinata, when he was arrested April 3, 2021.

Sked’s clothing was confiscated and analyzed by the GPD crime lab, documents state.

She appeared Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

The judge denied her request.

Defense attorney Terence Timblin told The Guam Daily Post he is disappointed by the judge's decision.

Sked is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 26.

Sked and Quinata will stand trial separately on charges of murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Sanchez in April 2021 was found beaten and stabbed at least 10 times.