Judge denies spiritual healer's mistrial request after trial prosecutor resigned

Jury deliberations are ongoing in the sex assault trial against Frank "Ko" San Nicolas after a Superior Court judge denied the defendant’s request for a mistrial.

Defense counsel noted that the court did not instruct the jury of the sudden resignation of now former prosecuting attorney Richelle Canto prior the four-day holiday weekend.

Canto issued an open letter outlining the reasons for her departure, adding that she would stay with the Office of the Attorney General until a verdict in San Nicolas’ case had been reached.

The AG’s office confirmed on July 20 that Canto’s resignation was effective immediately.

The jury were each questioned and denied that they saw the news stories about Canto’s resignation.

Judge Arthur Barcinas on Monday denied San Nicolas’ call for mistrial.

The court decided to hold off on ruling on a defense motion for sanctions against the AG’s office for prosecutorial misconduct - publicly resigning and publishing her complaints while the jury was in deliberations and for appearing in court after the AG had accepted her resignation.

Barcinas said he was “dumbstruck” by the now former prosecutor's actions.

Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan has since been assigned to the case.

San Nicolas, a former police officer at the Port Authority of Guam, stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman who accused him of raping her in a cave near Tanguisson Beach.

He was acquitted last year on similar charges in a separate case, according to Post files.