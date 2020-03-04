Judge denies Torre's request to dismiss case

Former police officer Mark Torre Jr. will have a second criminal trial in the Superior Court of Guam after Judge Arthur Barcinas denied Torre's request to toss out the case.

Torre is facing charges of negligent homicide and aggravated assault in connection to the 2015 deadly shooting of fellow Guam Police Department officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

The defense argued the court and the prosecution had violated Torre's right to a speedy trial when they did not begin trial 60 days after he asserted his rights in court. The prosecution contends Torre himself was to blame for the delays.

Motion denied

Barcinas issued his order on Tuesday morning, stating, "Having considered the parties' arguments and the applicable legal authorities, the court hereby denies the defendant's motion to dismiss with prejudice."

Jury selection and trial are scheduled to begin Thursday.