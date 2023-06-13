A police trainee's case stemming from an assault on medics was dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jose Valenzuela Aguon is no longer facing charges of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony after he allegedly kicked and slapped two medics who were responding to, and helping him, after he was injured in a car crash reported near Polaris Point in November 2021.

The dismissal stems from an order issued by Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III, after Aguon's defense counsel, Randall Cunliffe, requested the case be dropped.

Cunliffe argued there was no evidence the victims, uniformed medics from the Guam Fire Department, were peace officers. The defense attorney further cited Guam Law that indicated the medics to be peace officers would have had to be to be enforcing the Fire Prevention Code or investigating an arson.

"The indictment and evidence presented simply indicates the victims were providing medical assistance following a car crash," Lamorena stated in his order dismissing Aguon's charges without prejudice.

According to Post files, Lamorena previously denied a motion to dismiss Aguon's case despite a similar argument made by Cunliffe.

Details of the crash

Aguon was arrested and charged in November 2021 after he was driving a Toyota Tacoma and was found to be speeding before attempting to switch lanes and striking another vehicle. The truck flipped several times before coming to a stop, while the other vehicle spun and collided with a concrete utility pole, Post files state.

According to charging documents, Aguon was conscious but couldn't speak when medics arrived at the scene. The medics attempted to stabilize his spine and placed him on a board, but when they were putting him in the ambulance, Aguon allegedly kicked one of the medics in the groin and slapped the other medic in the face multiple times.

Court documents indicate the medics were able to restrain him. On the way to Guam Memorial Hospital, however, Aguon allegedly kicked a medic in the groin again and struck the other in the face.

Aguon, who at the time was an officer trainee with the Guam Police Department, was also believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.