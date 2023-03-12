Judge dismisses case against GPD officer charged in deadly shooting

A Guam Police Department officer's case stemming from a fatal shooting last year was dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam.

GPD officer Justin Quenga is no longer facing charges of manslaughter as a first-degree felony and negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, related to the shooting of Iopy Rudolph at Dededo Shell gas station in March 2022.

Superior Court of Guam records show Quenga's case, which was filed by way of indictment after a monthslong investigation, was dismissed without prejudice after the Office of the Attorney General, Quenga's counsel Curtis Van de veld and Judge Vernon Perez signed a stipulation on Feb. 22.

The stipulation, written up by the AG's office that is now led by Attorney General Douglas Moylan, states the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Quenga could still be charged again, “in the interest of justice.”

Quenga was scheduled to stand trial in April, according to Post files.

'Civic responsibility'

After learning of the dismissal, The Guam Daily Post spoke with both Van de veld and Moylan, who both agreed that the facts showed Quenga was performing his duty as a police officer.

Moylan, in particular, said Rudolph was using a slingshot to shoot pieces of rebar at an employee of the gas station, was seen drinking alcohol and refused to exit his vehicle. Moylan then added a detail he considered that had never been made public before.

“In fact, Mr. Iopy Rudolph began to rev his engine and struck the officer twice and was shot in response,” said Moylan, who also stated the gas station manager would have testified Quenga acted in self-defense.

Van de veld further defended his client, and said his actions were “appropriate, but unfortunate.”

“Officer Quenga came to perform his civic responsibility as a police officer in exactly the admirable fashion that we would expect an officer to do,” said Van de veld, who declined to give his client's reaction to the dismissal due to advising Quenga not to discuss the case, because of the possibility it could be refiled.

Moylan told the Post Quenga should have never been charged.

“This AG stands behind all law enforcement officers who risk their lives in the field to protect us from harm. This case should have never been charged and I directed the charges brought by the former AG to be dismissed after my and my team's careful review,” said Moylan.

Quenga was indicted when Leevin Camacho was the attorney general.

In terms of Quenga's status with the police force, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella and Van de veld confirmed Quenga was still employed by GPD.

Chief Stephen Ignacio, however, had “not yet received official notification” of the dismissal, according to Savella.

Investigation

On March 9, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a slingshot threat was reported at the Dededo Shell gas station and prompted a response from officers at the Dededo Precinct.

The suspect, later identified as Rudolph, was shooting patrons and passersby at the gas station before officers arrived. Responding officers tried to de-escalate the situation before Rudolph was shot several times, according to Post files.

Rudolph was subsequently pronounced dead. His death was eventually ruled as a homicide.

Immediately after the shooting, the government's Independent Investigative Team launched an inquiry, conducted interviews and obtained evidence from GPD before its findings were turned over to prosecutors.

A grand jury found probable cause in July 2022 to find Quenga's actions in the shooting “were not justified,” according to then-AG Camacho.