Judge dismisses double-pay lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit demanding double pay for the government of Guam employees working during the public health emergency has been dismissed.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte issued her decision on May 2, agreeing with the government of Guam's request to dismiss the case.

GovGuam had argued it has sovereign immunity and cannot be sued on this manner. The government also said the plaintiffs did not pursue action under the Government Claims Act.

The lawsuit, filed initially in October 2020, has multiple plaintiffs including government employees from the judicial and executive branches and agencies.

At least two agencies that generate their own revenue, the Guam Waterworks Authority, and Guam Power Authority, paid double pay to their employess early in the pandemic.

The government workers contend in the lawsuit that they are being "denied double pay and/or overtime" required by government personnel regulations for the work they continue to provide during the public health emergency.

According to the decision and order, the plaintiffs believe the administrative process is futile given the government’s stalled handling of Civil Service Commission grievance because of the governor’s pronouncements that the government will not pay double pay.

“But in eliminating the crucial step of following and completing this administrative process, plaintiffs also eliminated the means by which they can overcome sovereign immunity concerns. Absent a CSC award, Plaintiffs still need to establish jurisdiction,” said Iriarte. “The court finds that plaintiffs fail to establish either a waiver or an inapplicability of sovereign immunity, and therefore fail to establish subject matter jurisdiction.”

“If any plaintiff’s claim falls under the Government Claims Act, he or she must pursue that route administratively or plead the applicability of the Claims Act so that the court can make the appropriate determination of waiver. If any plaintiff’s claim falls under the grievance route, they must pursue that procedure in order to overcome sovereign immunity concerns. Because plaintiffs fail to demonstrate that they have taken these steps, the court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate their claims,” according to the judge.

The court did leave a window open for the plaintiffs to amend the lawsuit “on the narrow basis of including any necessary jurisdictional allegations.”

More than 500 employees are being denied their due pay, the lawsuit stated.